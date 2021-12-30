Santa Cruz PD make burglary and drug bust arrest in one night

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) According to Santa Cruz Police, their patrol team arrested three suspects Tuesday night: one for a home burglary and the other two for a drug bust.

Officers received their first call for residential burglary on Wendell Street. According to Santa Cruz Police, they told the residents still inside to remain quiet, verify the intruder is present, stay out of sit, and follow SCPD instructions.

The patrol team along with K-9 found the suspect in the closet. The 32-year-old from Redondo Beach was booked into jail after getting medical clearance for the dog bite when he was discovered.

Later that night, police said they contacted 3 people parked on Evergreen Street near the Harvey West area. According to police, the registration was expired and they saw drugs in plain sight. After searching the car, police said they found individually packed heroin, bulk cocaine and meth for sale along with scales, packaging material, and cash.

SCPD arrested a 53-years-old from Watsonville, for possession of the narcotics mentioned above, drug paraphernalia, and an out-of-state warrant. And going with him was a 57-years old-transient arrested for possession of drugs and narcotics sales.