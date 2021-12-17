Skip to Content
Check out this robo-hand created by Salinas kids

Salinas Community Science Workshop

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) Salinas Community Science Workshop is an afterschool program at El Sausal Middle School. The workshop is dedicated to teaching kids in the Alisal area about science and engineering.

Student created this robotic hand. They've also created LED lights with plexiglass and clothing pins!

