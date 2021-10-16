Salinas Community Science Workshop gives kids hands-on engineering experience

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A workshop dedicated to teaching kids in the Alisal area about science and engineering had its grand opening Saturday.

The Salinas Community Science Workshop offers afterschool programs to El Sausal Middle School students and is also active in various elementary schools.

The workshop allows kids to undertake a variety of projects that teach them how to use tools and understand scientific principles. Students can develop their skills in areas such as woodworking, bicycle repair and basic electronic maintenance.

The workshop hopes to expand its program so that it may one day serve children throughout Alisal and greater north Monterey County.