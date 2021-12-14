A Few Lingering Showers

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

Cold air fills in behind Monday’s strong storm system. Along with this cold air, the atmosphere will become more unstable. Showers will continue to move in off the ocean into tonight with snow levels as low as 3,500ft. Another weather system will follow early Thursday morning with widespread light to moderate rain before we get a few days break.

**HIGH SURF ADVISORY**

in effect until 10AM Wednesday for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties.



-WNW swell of 15 to 18 feet at 15 to 17 seconds with the approaching storm system. This will result in large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet in the surf zone as well as increased coastal run up.

-Highest risk at west to northwest facing beaches



-Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into cold and dangerous seas where hypothermia or drowning can occur within within a minute.

-Steep southerly wind waves will reduce the intensity of these waves Sunday into early Monday before dissipating. Larger waves are expected as winds and wind driven southerly seas subside later Monday into Tuesday.



A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents, localized beach erosion and sneaker waves.



Rest of Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Some may have small hail. Cool & breezy with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Snow levels drop to 3,500ft.

Overnight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Chilly, with lows in the 30s-40s.



Wednesday: Skies become partly cloudy with another cool & breezy day. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Clouds increase late.



Extended: Rain arrives again early Thursday morning with light to moderate rain expected, favoring the coastal hills. Then, we’ll get some clearing with dry conditions expected into and through the weekend. Rain is looking likely again early next week. Highs will remain at or below normal for this time of year and mornings will be chilly

*Alerts in italicized text come from the National Weather Service, but may be reformatted.

*Alerts in italicized text come from the National Weather Service, but may be reformatted.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”