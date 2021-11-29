Car rolls over in crash, police said driver was DUI

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) On Sunday at around 5 a.m., Salinas Police said they found a Chevy Tahoe on its side at E. Laurel Drive and Noice Drive. The 26-year-old driver was under the influence of stimulants, according to the police.

They also said he was on probation and was arrested for DUI and violating probation, however the driver was not injured.

"Like drunk driving, drug-impaired driving is a problem on our roadways," Salinas Police said on a social media post. "Whether the drug is legally prescribed, marijuana (both recreational and medicinal), or illegal drugs, driving while under the influence of drugs poses a threat to the driver, passengers, and other roadway users. Please do not drive impaired."