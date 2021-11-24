Monterey Bay Aquarium offering free entrances to low income families

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) If you qualify for low-income government benefits, you may also qualify for a free trip to the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

The aquarium said the Shelf to Shore Program was created for families who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford to visit the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

Families that are Salinas residents with a Salinas Public Library card and also qualify for Free School Lunch, WIC/SNAP, Meals on Wheels, Medi-Cal, Healthy Families, Healthy Kids, or other similar services are eligible for a Shelf to shore pass.

To receive a Shelf to Shore pass, bring your adult library card to one of the three Salinas Public Libraries and request an aquarium Shelf to Shore pass from the circulation desk. Each pass admits up to six family members per visit.

When you visit the aquarium, make sure to bring the pass that matches your library card, a photo ID and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 vaccination for all visitors 12 years and older.

The aquarium also has a annual membership as well as student memberships for a separate cost.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium is a non-profit organization and doesn't receive any public funding, according to the Salinas Public Library website. Their revenue from ticket sales and memberships support free school visits, ocean research and conservation programs for animals, including sea otters, sharks, and tuna, the website said.