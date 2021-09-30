Monterey Bay Aquarium will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) If you want to visit the Monterey Bay Aquarium, starting Nov. 1, anyone 12 years and older will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Visitors 18 years and older will also need to show a valid photo ID to enter the Aquarium.
As of right now, these are the forms of vaccination records the Aquarium is accepting:
- original copy or photo of CDC vaccination card (or any and similar document from an other state, local, or foreign government)
- California SMART Health Card
As for the negative COVID-19 test result, the test document needs:
- to be made within 72 hours of the visit
- show name, date, type of test and the negative COVID-19 result
- come from lab-run polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or rapid antigen test. They will not accept at home test restults.
You can visit the Aquarium website for the latest information.
