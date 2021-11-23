Are steep gas prices putting the breaks on Thanksgiving travel plans

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Thanksgiving week tends to be one of the busiest travel weeks of the year. With the long weekend ahead, many take to the crowded roads to visit family and friends. Yet steep gas prices may keep some families put this year.

California has the highest prices in the nation, which the average at $4.70 a gallon, according to AAA. Still, nationwide, AAA is projecting this Thanksgiving to be the third-busiest on record, with 53.4 million travelers expected compared to 56 million in 2019 and 53.7 million in 2018.

Nationally, AAA expects Anaheim to be the second-most popular destination for Thanksgiving travelers, with Orlando the most popular.

KION's Erika Bratten traveled Highway 101 to check out some of the gas prices just off the highway. While some are ready to escape after a year of missed holidays, others say they'll be spending staying home.