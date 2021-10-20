61-year-old San Jose man sentenced for child molestation

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Judge sentenced 61-year-old San Jose resident Michael Kimball to 11 years and four months in prison for child molestation. Kimbal also has to register as a sex offender for life.

The victim was 14 years old when she went on a camping trip to Big Sur with her family and Kimball's family. During the trip, Kimball told the victim he wanted to show her something, directing her behind a tree, and proceeded to sexually assault her when no one was looking.