Gonzales Youth Innovation Center receives $5 million dollars in funding

GONZALES, Calif. (KION) The long-awaited $5 million dollars arrived Tuesday for the Gonzales Youth Innovation Center. Senator Anna M. Caballero was in Gonzales to present the $5 million check so they can begin construction at the Gonzales Community Complex.

The Gonzales Youth Council GYC was established in 2015 to provide a space for minors in grades 7-12.

In 2016, the GYC saw there was a need to create an accessible space for youth outside of school hours. With the Gonzales Youth Innovation Center, they will have access to resources that will help them prepare for everyday life.

New community center in Gonzales to provide unique opportunities for youth

It will also provide a place where students can take advantage of academic opportunities related to STEAM or integrated studies in science, technology, engineering, arts and math. The complex will also have a library and classrooms.

Construction will begin next year and will be ready for community use by the end of 2024.