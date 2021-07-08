New community center in Gonzales to provide unique opportunities for youth
GONZALES, Calif. (KION) The Gonzales community is looking forward to May of 2022, which will mark the beginning of the process of clearing a designated area for its brand new community center.
The facility will cater to Gonzales's youth - which makes up more than 30% of the town's population. Gonzales Mayor Jose Rios says that the community will provide a safe place for these youth to collaborate, study, socialize and recreate.
The community center is estimated to be completed in mid-2024. Tune in to KION tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. as Courtney Aitken reports details on the new facility's features and the unique opportunities it will offer to Gonzales residents.
