Family speaks out on 19-year-old victim of Salinas homicide

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas Police released further detail on the victim of the homicide that took place near Chaparral Street and N. Main Street. Nineteen-year-old, Jonathan Maciel was found with deadly gunshot wounds on Monday when police arrived at around 1:45 a.m.

Stephanie Magallon will be speaking with his teacher and family today. She'll have more information about the victim tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

