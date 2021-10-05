Skip to Content
Salinas
By
Published 9:15 AM

Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Salinas

image0

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - Salinas Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near North Main St. and Chaparral St. early Tuesday.

Police are saying to stay clear of the area during the investigation.

Authorities tell KION the gunshot wounds were “superficial” and the wounded individual “expected to be okay.”

The District Attorney's office says they are investigating the incident as officer involved shooting and is planning to interview officers on Wednesday.

Central Coast / Monterey / Monterey County / News
Author Profile Photo

Max Tarlton

Max Tarlton is a morning anchor at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content