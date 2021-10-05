Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Salinas

Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) - Salinas Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near North Main St. and Chaparral St. early Tuesday.

Police are saying to stay clear of the area during the investigation.

Authorities tell KION the gunshot wounds were “superficial” and the wounded individual “expected to be okay.”

The District Attorney's office says they are investigating the incident as officer involved shooting and is planning to interview officers on Wednesday.