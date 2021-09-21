Monterey County Board of Supervisors to delay the final vote on masks

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)The vote to approve a countywide face-covering ordinance has once again been delayed. Today, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors met for a second time to vote on the ordinance, but prior to the meeting, the Monterey County Hospitality Association sent a letter to the Board asking for specific language be to revised to align with their businesses, along with their guests' and employees' safety.

KION’s Erika Bratten spoke with the Chair of the Government Affairs Committee for Monterey County Hospitality Association to hear what some of those recommendations are and if the association was pleased with today’s board meeting outcome.