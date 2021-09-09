The Transportation Agency for Monterey County presents new improvements to Highway 101

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif (KION) You can now interact with the new Highway 101 improvements in a digital interactive map the Transportation Agency for Monterey County created to showcase the proposed investment scenarios to make safety improvements south of Salinas.

The Transportation Agency for Monterey County will be hosting a town hall meeting on Monday, September 13 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Click here to join the Zoom meeting or call number: (669) 900-9128 Meeting ID 8567068498#.

Community members can also participate in an online survey and interact with the new project map.

Highway 101 south of Salinas has been under construction since July 2019. CalTrans told KION the project will be completed by the end of September. It was one of the projects identified in the 2016 Transportation Safety & Investment Plan as part of Measure X.