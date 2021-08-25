Voter Guide: Learn more about the 2021 California recall election candidates

News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) There are a total of 46 candidates running against Gov. Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election.

To help those who may not know who they want to vote for if Newsom is recalled, KION has gathered candidate statements, links and any additional information to help voters learn more about the candidates.

James G. Hanink (None)

Candidate Statement: After 43 years in California, I know the state well. As an educator I advocate for solidarity, the common good, and religious freedom. I will work for equity in housing, schools, and the workplace. I support home ownership, a living wage, and affordable childcare. We must manage our natural resources responsibly. My priority is to respect the dignity of life from conception to natural death.

If elected, Hanink said some of what he will do includes repealing the death penalty, introducing laws to protect and incentivize marriage between a man and a woman and welcoming immigrants fleeing from persecution or violent conflict in their own countries.

Website: https://ca.solidarity-party.org/dr-james-g-hanink-for-governor-2021/

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/HaninkForGov/

Email: jhanink70@gmail.com

David Hillberg (R)

Candidate Statement: I will enforce the Law and uphold and support Constitutions of the State of California and those of the United States of America. I will demand the same for those you elect into office, Sanctuary and Open Border Policies that violate law or other items of our past that violate our Constitution. Must be corrected. Those who walk the halls of power had been in need of addressing for a very long time. They went off the rails long ago. And we have paid too much for too long. We all have had enough of it.

According to Voter's Edge, Hillberg said that if he is elected, he will implement constitutional and lawful governance, remove over-taxation and remove sanctuary state and city policies that he says violate the law.

Website: https://hillbergforgov.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/david.hillberg.33

Email: davidhillberg@yahoo.com

Jeff Hewitt (Lib)

Candidate Statement: I love this state, as a third generation native Californian I have raised my family and run a business right here in California. I am ashamed that our state has deteriorated so much that my grandkids may not be able to build their lives here like I did. Rising housing prices, lack of infrastructure, and a broken education system are only the start to our worsening problems. When I was elected as County Supervisor in 2018, I wanted to do my best to grow the local economy and rebuild crumbling infrastructure. I could have never imagined the challenges that awaited me. Instead of building roads, I was fighting with the state to equitably distribute vaccines to our county. Instead of building housing, I was spearheading research to help keep my community safe. Instead of tackling the homelessness crisis, I was handing out food to families that were out of work. I am proud of the work I and my colleagues have done, despite the terrible and arbitrary edicts from the Governor. I offer the unique combination of elected experience, small business acumen, and a rarely seen backbone in a politician. As your next Governor I will address our water crisis first, setting aside funding for conveyance and expanding dams. Our housing shortage, education and looming pension debt are all in my sights as well. As a proud Libertarian, I can work across the aisle to get the job done.

Hewitt was elected to the Riverside County Board of Supervisors in 2018.

Website: https://www.hewitt4ca.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hewitt4ca/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Hewitt4CA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hewittforca/

Email: info@hewitt4ca.com

John R. Drake (D)

Candidate Statement: John is a recent community college graduate with a degree in Political Science. His continuing educational focus is Government and Policy-Making.

Drake is originally from Latvia, but said he immigrated to Ventura, California at a young age. If elected, he says he will work to protect the environment, reform education and create new jobs.

Website: https://johnrdrake.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnrobertdrake

Twitter: https://twitter.com/johnrobertdrake

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/johnrobertdrake/

Email: johnrobertdanieldrake@gmail.com

Larry A. Elder (R)

Candidate Statement: What’s happening to our California? To my WWII Marine dad, an 8th grade dropout, California was truly the Golden State. He arrived after the War and worked two full time janitorial jobs. California’s then healthy economy enabled him to buy a home and, with my stay-at-home mom, raise three boys. That home is now worth $600,000, a nightmare for any young family struggling with today’s cost of living, and striving to follow my dad’s upward path. Stopping California’s war on the middle class demands reducing the regulations driving up housing costs and sending jobs to other states. Los Angeles public schools empowered me to an Ivy League university and then law school. Today, very few of the students attending my former inner city high school are proficient at math. As Governor, I will expand charter schools and crusade for school choice, igniting competition to deliver excellence in K–12 education. It can be done! How can California have record budgets and tax hikes . . . and yet pervasive homelessness? I pledge to overhaul our budgetary process, repeal the latest gas tax hike, and work with faith and nonprofit organizations to lift up our homeless brothers and sisters. I also will support true criminal justice reform, while opposing no-bail for repeat offenders and wholeheartedly backing police and prosecutors in the fight to end California’s crime wave. I’m not an elitist power hungry politician. I’m humbled to ask for your vote. I am an optimist. Let’s make California golden again!

Website: https://www.electelder.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TakeBackThisCountry/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/larryelder/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/larryeldershow/

Kevin Paffrath (D)

Paffrath is a financial educator and analyst with an active YouTube page. He says that if he is elected, he will end homelessness with executive action, pass an infrastructure bill to support ending the causes of homelessness, end COVID with preventative measures, bring hyper-transparency to government through social media and YouTube and appoint a Democratic Senator if needed within the first year. He also has a "Meet Kevin" app to share updates.

Website: https://www.meetkevin.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/meetkevin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/realMeetKevin

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/meetkevin/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/KevinPaffrath

Adam Papagan (None)

Candidate Statement: Love U

"My name is Adam Papagan and I’m a regular guy running for Governor of California in the 2021 Recall Election. I’m running because the politicians, celebrities, and millionaires who normally run for office are out of touch with the issues that face everyday Californians. My goal is to demystify the political process by sharing every step of the way what it takes to be a candidate."

Papagan said that if he is elected, he will work to stop wildfires, end homelessness, decrease the cost of living, tax billionaires and inform people about government.

Website: https://www.adamforgov.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adampapagan

Twitter: https://twitter.com/adampapagan

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adampapagan/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@adamforgov?lang=en

Email: ADAMPAPAGAN@gmail.com

Armando "Mando" Perez-Serrato (D)

Perez-Serrato says his parents are immigrants from Mexico, and as a result, he says he has dealt with inequality and harassment. He says Gov. Newsom does not have any "real" solutions, but if elected, he will make it his goal to serve the Constitution with equality and equity. Some of what he says he will do includes guaranteeing to keep the economy open, eliminating the gas tax, providing California Tax Refund checks, keeping schools open for in-person learning and ending the drought by building a pipeline from Canada to California.

Website: https://mandocaliforniagovernor.godaddysites.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mando4g?lang=en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/votemando/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTc4ZT3mSZbPGKbbjtKIZcQ

John Cox (R)

If elected, Cox says he plans to cut homelessness in half by prioritizing treatment and spending tax dollars more wisely, cut taxes, close corporate loopholes and keep schools open.

"Our state is spiraling downward because it’s been failed by career politicians and insiders who look out for their own interests, and not those of the average Californian," Cox writes.

Website: https://johncox.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BeastJohnCox

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BeastJohnCox

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beastjohncox/

Heather Collins (Green)

Candidate Statement: Green Party. Immigrant Small Business Owner

If elected, Collins says she will keep small businesses open, protect the environment through sensible legislation and prioritize services for those experiencing homelessness

Website: https://www.governorheather.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100071544275827

Twitter: https://twitter.com/heathergov

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/governorheather/

Email: heathercollinsforgovernor@gmail.com

Daniel Watts (D)

Candidate Statement: Imagine a California with free public colleges that respect free speech. Protect constitutional rights and higher education.

One of Watts' main platforms is protecting free speech under the First Amendment, especially for students. If elected, he said he will make every public college in California that receives the green light from the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education tuition-free.

Website: https://wattsforgovernor.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GovernorWatts/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/governorwatts

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/governorwatts/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/governorwatts

Email: governorwatts@gmail.com

Nickolas Wildstar (R)

Candidate Statement: I’m the only Governor candidate that’ll restore accountability, responsibility, and constitutionality to California. Our nation was founded on liberty, but now it’s considered a wild idea. That’s why I’m asking you to Go Wild and elect Wildstar for Governor Now!

Wildstar moved to California from Wisconsin and currently lives in the Fresno area. If elected, he says he would work toward eliminating business licensing fees, providing better training for law enforcement officers, creating a non-police unit to respond to mental health emergencies, building tiny houses for the homeless and promoting safety through education and relationships.

Website: https://wildstar2022.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wildstar2022/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/therealqball

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/governorwildstar/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/GovernorWildstar

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@governorwildstar?

Email: wildstar@governorwildstar.com

Sarah Stephens (R)

Stephens' campaign slogan is "Make California Gold Again." If elected, she said she will lower taxes and regulations. She believes that children deserve a quality education based on truth and morals, that churches should be kept open and that the First Amendment should be violated under no circumstances. She also shared that she is pro-life. Stephens was born and raised in San Diego.

Website: https://www.makecaliforniagoldagain.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sarahstephensforgovernor/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sarahstephensf3

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sarahstephensforgovernor/?hl=en

Denver Stoner (R)

Campaign Statement: There is a serious lack of moral character and servant leadership among government officials today, which has led to a decay in how social and fiscal responsibilities are carried out, resulting in the people of our state being denied their constitutional and God given rights and freedoms. It’s time to bring God back into our governing process to restore greatness to the state of California. I have dedicated my life to service and am widely respected in my community, where I have served as a first-responder, namely as a deputy and firefighter for over 19 years. As a lifelong citizen of California, I desire a better, brighter future for our children and grandchildren. As a conservative Christian who is pro-God, pro-life, pro-family, pro-gun, pro-liberty, and pro-law enforcement, I believe I can carry out the God-given duty of Governor of California to effect healthy change and restore our great state.

Stoner is a deputy sheriff in Alpine County, but he has also served as a firefighter and EMT.

"I am running for governor for California to reset the course of this state, and even the United States by promoting public safety, relieving unnecessary burdens placed on any business that is not mutually beneficial to the business and the citizens, and by increasing the voice of the individuals of California by making the government smaller," he writes.

Website: https://www.stonerforcagovernor.com/

Email: stonerforgovernor@gmail.com

Joe M. Symmon (R)

Symmon is originally from Kenya and moved to the United States in 1983. After arriving, he attended Life Pacific College before moving on to graduate studies. He says that since moving to the US, he built a cathedral and an orphanage. If elected, he says he will block critical race theory from classrooms, work to reform police departments and make sure teachers have the tools they need to teach.

Website: https://www.joesymmon4gov.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joe.symmon

Major Singh (None)

Singh's campaign slogan is "Bring Back Quality of Life." He is originally from India and moved to California in 1992. Some of his priorities include encouraging COVID-19 vaccination through education and transparency, removing waste within programs to help the homeless and reducing corporate taxes.

Website: https://majorsinghforgovernor.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MajorSingh4Gov

Dan Kapelovitz (Green)

Candidate Statement: Can you dig it?

Kapelovitz says he actually opposes the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom and that he is running in case he is recalled. If elected, he said he would work to end factory farming, support plans to bury power lines and implement a universal basic income.

Website: https://kapelovitz.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Kapelovitz-for-Governor-100870578947100

Twitter: https://twitter.com/kapelovitz4gov?lang=en

Email: Dan@radicallawcenter.com

Kevin K. Kaul (None)

According to Voter's Edge, Kaul's top 3 priorities are bringing global business to California, improving women's entrepreneurship and providing post-pandemic grants to California households.

Website: https://kevinkaulgovernor.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Kevinkaul4Governor-107386681584109

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kevinkaul4G

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kevinkaul4governor/

Chauncey "Slim" Killens (R)

Candidate Statement: Vote For Me The People’s Governor

Killens said, "However, due to the urgency of such a needed action, my position has always been – the sooner Gavin Newsom is removed from office the better – in order to minimize the significant and collateral damage that he has already inflicted upon the good citizens of California in these last twelve months. Together we can make California red again and 'Make California Great Again!'"

According to a biography sent to KION, Killens was raised in Seaside and spent most of his life living in the city. He graduated from Monterey High School in 1975.

Website: http://witnessinthepublicsquare.com/

Email: chaunceyslimkillensforgovernor@gmail.com

Kevin Kiley (R)

Candidate Statement: California used to be the state where anyone could get ahead. It’s now the state many can’t wait to leave behind. For the sake of the state we love, I’m asking voters to take a chance on change. Five years ago, I ran for the Legislature as an outsider. I had taught high school in inner-city Los Angeles, prosecuted cases against violent felons,

and defended the Constitution in our courts. Since taking office, I’ve fought to root out corruption at the State Capitol. I’m the only lawmaker who refuses all special interest funding. I’ve declined the annual $40,000 allowance and turned down a pay raise. I’ve acted to end perks like a private DMV office for legislators. I’ve authored groundbreaking legislation on freedom of speech, public safety, school choice, criminal justice reform, and artificial intelligence. Yet I’ve also seen that our state government is fundamentally broken. Our Capitol is rife with corruption. Our political leaders serve special interests rather than the public interest. It’s why we pay the highest gas taxes while driving over the deepest potholes. It’s why we spend billions more on homelessness as the problem gets worse. In California, we sacrifice the most and get the least in return. The people of California deserve better. If elected, I will immediately call a Special Session of the Legislature to address our failing schools, soaring cost of living, rising crime rates, and jarring homelessness. It’s time to get back to basics and restore integrity to state government.

Kiley was elected to the State Assembly in 2016 and has been re-elected twice. He began his career as a high school teacher in Los Angeles.

Website: https://kileyforcalifornia.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KevinKileyCA/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KevinKileyCA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kevinpkiley/

Patrick Kilpatrick (D)

Candidate Statement: 200 films/hit TV shows as lead actor, screenwriter, movie producer, expert in global film finance. Hollywood back to California. Bring film/TV production, eco-sensitive industries—all those jobs back through greater incentives. Elevate our schools by ensuring that funding reaches children’s programs and teachers. Our pre-K to

community colleges should be the finest in the country. Lower taxes. Zero tolerance for crime with advanced police training and reform. Eradicate homelessness by providing essential services and employment necessary. Secure borders, equal justice for everyone—path to citizenship with fine for illegal entry. Heal California! United California—We are ONE! Immediate implementation of 25% cash rebate for in-state spending for vetted film/TV media, video games, and photographic projects. Highway expansion at gridlock chokepoints. Federal/State subsidy for eco solar and wind

power retrofitting, including Landlord installation subsidies. Creation of large scale work force for fire forestry maintenance, recycling programs, beach clean up/ocean preservation, school, open space and highway beautification. Statewide compliance of single use biodegradable utensils/packaging. Severe fines for industrial polluters. Drought tolerant plant mandates.

Website: https://www.kilpatrickforgovernor.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ImPatKilpatrick

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ImPatKilpatrick

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickkilpatrick/

Email: kilpatrick203@gmail.com

Anthony Trimino (R)

Candidate Statement: Anthony Trimino is the CEO of one of America’s fastest growing privately held companies. He’s also the grandson of an immigrant who fled a communist Cuba to pursue the American Dream. A dream he believes that is slowly dying here in California. Anthony will restore the promise of freedom for our children, for our families and for our future. Electing Anthony will ensure we have a family first approach to policies built on his strong foundation of faith. He will protect our children, protect our businesses, protect our right to worship and will work to liberate California from the hands of an overreaching government—once and for all.

Trimino said some of his priorities include keeping California businesses and schools open, a family-first approach to policy and reducing state taxes.

Website: https://anthonytrimino.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/atrimino

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/atrimino/

Email: ATrimino@AnthonyTrimino.com

Joel Ventresca (D)

Candidate Statement: Incorruptible-Independent-Berniecrat-Democrat. New Transformational Leadership & Fundamental Change is Coming. For over 25 years as a San Francisco peaceful warrior champion, I fearlessly battled the Most Corrupt Machine in California & America that amassed unprecedented power & wealth, rigged the economic & political system to make the superrich richer, and caused ever-expanding criminal prosecutions. 34 Years of Exceptional Award-winning Public Service: Administrator, Analyst, and Safety Security Risk Expert building the industry-leading City and County of San Francisco International Airport into an economic powerhouse creating 300,000 jobs and $62.5 billion in business sales annually (1987–2018); Department Head Assistant and Aging Specialist, City and County of San Francisco Aging Commission (1981–1984). Prior Impactful Leadership Positions: Democratic Party Runner-up for San Francisco Mayor in 2019; City and County of San Francisco Environmental Commissioner; President, Coalition for San Francisco Neighborhoods; Executive Board Member, SEIU; Nationally-known Successful Community Organizer. Education: Jesuit-educated; Master in Public Administration, University of San Francisco. Media Characterizations: “hero”; “courageous”; “tough”; “principled”; “honest”; “incorruptible”; “liberal”; “progressive”; “left”; “empathetic”; “knowledgeable”. Family: Son of Italian American science teacher & homemaker; Married Asian American immigrant; Related to signers of the Declaration of Independence & Constitution. Platform: Enact universal high quality healthcare & education; Raise minimum wage; Reverse growing economic inequality; End homelessness & poverty; Transition to zero-carbon emissions; Rejuvenate inclusive participatory democracy; Disempower top 1% economic elite; Empower nonviolent mass movements; Create just, livable & flourishing California for all. As a prominent 99% Public Interest Game-changer Democrat, who received 111,000 votes in San Francisco elections, I will govern as America’s most effective progressive governor.

Website: https://www.joelventresca.com

Email: joelventresca@gmail.com

Kevin L. Faulconer (R)

Candidate Statement: I believe California is home to the smartest, most innovative, hardest-working people in the world. Unfortunately our state government has failed us. Year after year, Sacramento politicians make California more expensive and less safe. They make it harder to earn a good living, buy a home, start a business, and retire. We need new ideas. Real solutions. Trusted experience. As San Diego mayor, I reformed government and focused on the basics: successfully reducing homelessness, balancing budgets, increasing police funding, fixing streets—without raising taxes. As governor, I will: Clean up unsafe homeless tent encampments with the compassionate but firm approach proven to work in San Diego. Make California more affordable, starting with the largest middle class tax cut in California history. Keep Californians safe by stopping the early release of violent criminals and enforcing our laws. Prioritize wildfire prevention, tackle our failing electrical grid, and expand water storage—keeping communities safe, power on, and water flowing. Fully reopen schools and reform education to be student-focused and accountable to parents. Support giving parents the power to choose the best school for their child. Reform the DMV and broken unemployment office, making them customer-focused and convenient. Stop wasteful “bullet trains to nowhere,” improving roads and highways instead. Take on special interests corrupting our government. You deserve to live, work, and retire with dignity in a state that is safe, clean, and affordable. With fresh ideas and new experienced leadership, we can solve California’s problems

Website: https://www.kevinfaulconer.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kevinfaulconer

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kevin_Faulconer

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kevinfaulconer/

Rhonda Furin (R)

Furin is originally from Minnesota and moved to California in 1996. She says she supports a localized education system, opposing socialism and improving the quality of life for Californians.

Website: https://rhondafurin.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FurinForGovernor/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RhondaFurin

Robert C. Newman II (R)

Candidate Statement: Not political but a public servant qualified with an AA, BA (zoology/chemistry), MA (theoretical/research), Ph.D. (clinical research psychology, scientific publications), married 60 years with 2 children and 2 grandchildren. Moved from Michigan to San Diego (1944) where my father served in the Navy. Pro-God, pro-life,

traditional marriage, U.S. Constitution, Second Amendment Rights, legal immigration, agriculture, small business, truckers; School Choice. A patriot honoring veterans. California is high in poverty, unemployment, violent crimes, and taxes while schools are among the worst. A crippling regulatory environment is killing businesses. Limit government emphasizing individual responsibility. The Declaration of Independence, US Constitution inspired by our Founding Father’s faith in God are magnificent. Protect state sovereignty, Open California, increase take home pay, save pensions, return schools to local control, allocate farmers more water, cut taxes, reduce regulations, restore Constitutional rights—including gun rights and shrink government. Realistic homeless solutions.

Newman says the southern border must be secured. Some of his priorities include stopping water waste, protecting property rights and promoting free speech.

"Free speech is free speech regardless is someone else dubs it hate speech or micro-aggression. And what are the operation definitions of hate speech and micro-aggression? The judgment of what is and what isn’t cannot be determined. So one never knows when one is guilty of committing the crime of going over the line. Yet the ambiguity of these terms is effective in silencing free speech for fear of the possibility of being guilty of something!" he writes.

Website: https://www.newman4governor.com/

Email: Newman4governor@gmail.com

Dennis Richter (None)

Candidate Statement: Raised rural Minnesota. Elected leader Socialist Workers Party. Worker for decades: rail, meatpacking, steel, garment. Currently works Walmart. Participant trade union struggles for higher wages, workers control over working conditions. Defender Cuban revolution, against Washington’s economic embargo. Given talks on revolutionary fight for workers and farmers government in US, amnesty for immigrant workers.

According to Ballotpedia, Richter previously ran for Los Angeles Mayor, but was defeated in the 2017 primary election.

Voter's Edge reports that his top three priorities are: organize a revolutionary fight for a workers and farmers government; form a massive government-funded public works program to put millions to work on building housing, schools, hospitals and nationalize PG&E and SoCal Edison.

E-mail: socialistworkers2021campaign@gmail.com

Brandon M. Ross (D)

Candidate Statement: California needs a viable, moderate Democrat who understands comebacks to lead the way. As the pandemic persists, we need someone who knows the medical science and the law. Mine is a comeback story. I built myself into a success, got hooked on drugs and lost everything. Then I conquered addiction and rose from the ashes to rebuild everything and more. I am a native Californian born and raised in San Diego. I went to UC Davis and graduated with Highest Honors with a degree in Genetics. I attended medical school to become a doctor, while simultaneously attaining my Masters in Public Health and Masters in Business Administration. Next, I established a successful cosmetic surgery center. I had it all, including a family and three kids. Then I lost everything after I got hooked on drugs, which started with an opiate addiction after taking narcotics for a back injury. My career, marriage, finances, friends, and custody of my children—GONE! I entered a recovery program seven years ago and turned my life around. I graduated law school and rebuilt my medical practice better than before. I regained custody of my kids, have a wonderful family and a fulfilling life. I run a charity that offers free cosmetic surgery to children following trauma and radiation treatments for brain tumors. I live a sober life and will make an excellent governor. If nothing else, I hope to at least be an inspiration to addicts and their families that addiction can be overcome.

Website: https://ross4gov.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/california_ross

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brandonrosscalifornia/

Sam L. Gallucci (R)

Candidate Statement: I’m running for Governor because the California we knew has been taken from us. It’s no longer the Golden State. Many Californians feel we no longer have a voice. We have no confidence our vote matters and believe we are losing our California values. We must bring California back to its people. We must provide moral leadership, truth, and transparency. We must protect our children, our families, our small businesses, our jobs, and we must solve the homeless crisis. As a business executive I have real-world experience creating jobs and as a Pastor I have the proven compassion experience addressing the homeless crisis in my county for over 14 years. I have a comprehensive plan to address this humanitarian crisis. Today, the wealthy, the poor, the homeless, and migrants call me their pastor. We need a true Californian not another career politician. As your Governor, I will work every day to give our government back to its people. I’m asking for your vote to restore the California Dream!

Gallucci is the senior pastor at a church in Oxnard and is the Founder and CEO of The Kingdom Center. If elected, he said he will work to solve the homeless crisis, eliminate power shortages and restore confidence in the election process.

Website: https://samgallucci.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Gallucci4Gov

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Gallucci4C

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gallucci4california/

Email: gallucciforgovernor@gmail.com

Ted Gaines (R)

Candidate Statement: My family came to California in 1853 and flourished in the rough-and-tumble Gold Rush economy. I’m forever thankful for this state and I’m committed to a future as bright as our past. But we are so far removed from the freewheeling environment that attracted the dreamers of ’49. California simply could not have a Gold Rush today. Government would choke it off immediately, regulate and tax it out of existence. As Governor, I will restore the freedom and promise that made California an unrivaled destination for builders and creators from around the world, and I will push affordability so middle-class families are not priced out of our state. I was a straight-A rated legislator by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and will fully defend Proposition 13 and crush attempted tax increases. I will slash regulations and cap fees that push housing prices out of reach for young families. I’ll repeal the gas tax and use the state’s overflowing general fund to rebuild our once-great road system without $5 per gallon gas. Criminals will be held accountable, and I won’t take guns away from law-abiding citizens while putting 70,000 felons back on our streets. I’ll fight for new water storage such as Sites Reservoir so families aren’t rationed, and farmers can have every drop they need. I will support reliable, affordable, and abundant energy so we don’t suffer blackouts and create energy poverty. Pro-life, pro-family. “Where there is no vision, the people perish.” Proverbs 29:18.

Website: https://www.tedgaines.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ted.gaines/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TedGaines

Email: Ted@TedGaines.com

Caitlyn Jenner (R)

Candidate Statement: California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. For the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision. I have been a compassionate and thoughtful disrupter throughout my life, from representing the United States and winning a gold medal at the Olympics to helping advance the movement for equality. As governor, I will fight for families, protect our children, and ensure businesses can thrive again. We have seen the cost of living skyrocket, leading to homelessness and soaring gas prices. This isn’t the California we know. We can do better and I am the only candidate who can take on these challenges. I’ll veto any new tax increase, any effort to defund the police, and I’ll veto any effort to strip our veterans and first responders of the benefits or dignity they’ve earned.

Website: https://caitlynjenner.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Caitlyn_Jenner

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caitlynjenner/

Leo S. Zacky (R)

Campaign Statement: My campaign is about fixing what has been destroyed by the liberal progressives. I am an experienced business leader and an agricultural lobbyist who is very familiar with Sacramento politics. I have a plan to restore us to a better life. I loved growing up in Los Angeles, the place my family settled a century ago to pursue and live the American dream. The 90-year success of Zacky Farms was our American dream come true. Today, our California dreams have turned into an American nightmare! California has the fifth largest economy in the world and was the greatest state in America—a land of pristine beauty, free speech, great education and the engine that drove America. Now, homeless tents fill our streets, businesses are moving out, free speech is cancelled, and our educational system is in shambles. Californians are crying out for help and leadership to stop the decay and destruction happening before our eyes. This is why I feel compelled to run for Governor. I cannot stand by and watch California crumble under our feet! We must think to the future and what we can do to bring back the California we know and love. Let’s remember, we live in the greatest state of the greatest country in the world. I’m a freedom loving patriot! Let’s bring California back as a beacon of hope for the future of America. I’m Leo Zacky and I want to be your next Governor. I will end this nightmare!

Zacky says that he is against mandatory vaccinations, lockdowns and mask mandates, but he supports freedom of choice and free markets.

Website: https://www.leozacky.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeoSZacky

Email: campaign@leozacky.com

Jenny Rae Le Roux (R)

Candidate Statement: Jenny Rae Le Roux is running to free California so that Californians can live, work, and breathe again. Career politicians have failed us. People used to dream of coming to California to pursue freedom and prosperity. Now, Californians are fleeing the nightmare: high costs of living and higher taxes, while crime and unemployment skyrocket. Our schools are mismanaged, with overreaching curriculum. Fires rage, water is scarce; we can’t even keep the power on. Our leaders are ineffective, out of touch, and living consequence-free—but happy to spend your money and tell you how to live. Jenny Rae is different. She takes responsibility and gets results. She’s a leader who shapes culture. She’s a businesswoman who runs organizations where outcomes matter. She grew startups into global businesses by shrinking costs and driving change. And she did it all while raising a family. For Jenny Rae, public service is laying down the right to serve her interests so she can serve every Californian. As the state’s executive, she’ll do what she’s always done: follow the data to common sense solutions. As an outsider, she is beholden only to the people of California. As a working Californian, she won’t ask you to do anything she’s not willing to do. And as a mom, she believes that California’s kids deserve better: they deserve a free and prosperous future in California. She’ll hold politicians accountable and be a voice for the voiceless, fighting for the freedom to live, work, and breathe again.

Le Roux says she supports school choice, forest management, business growth, the Second Amendment and immigration reform.

Website: https://jennyraeca.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JennyRaeCA/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jennyraeca

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jennyraeca/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOpWrzCQrpFIAs1jcJPpfqw

Email: hello@jennyraeca.com

David Lozano (R)

Candidate Statement: David Lozano is the only candidate with a real solution to homelessness. Go to Lozanoforcalifornia.com to read about his solutions to California’s problems, such as Police Reform, Affordable Housing, Reducing Taxes and more. David is a native Californian, an attorney with over 28 years experience, a past Los Angeles Sheriff and has worked in over 10 countries around the world, such as Egypt, Turkey, Australia, Mexico, Maldives and Greece. David holds a Degree in Political Science and a Doctorate in Law. David is currently an executive officer and a top negotiator. Make your vote count to end homelessness by voting for David Lozano as Governor.

Lozano said that if elected, he would end homelessness by building three major cities, implement a police reform plan, stock hospitals and medical facilities with equipment and support legal immigration.

Website: https://lozanoforcalifornia.com/

Email: davidlozanolaw@gmail.com

Steve Chavez Lodge (R)

Lodge is a former police commissioner and homicide detective. If elected, Lodge says he will address the causes behind the homeless crisis by using portions of jails and prisons for those struggling with addiction, providing mandatory treatment and reopening mental health facilities. He says he will repair the water retention and storage system, clear undergrowth in forests and oppose sanctuary state policies.

Website: http://lodgeforgovernor.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SteveLodgeOC

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lodge4governor

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stevelodge_oc/

Michael Loebs (None)

Candidate Statement: Democrats and Republicans are failing California, representing their party or careers, not our interests. As a California-born political science lecturer and California National Party chairperson, I’ll return California politics to voters.

Loebs says he supports a universal basic income, Medi-Cal for all, government reform and county-based gun regulation and gas tax.

Website: https://www.loebsforca.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VoteCNP/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vote_CNP

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vote_cnp/

Email: michael.loebs@californianational.party

Denis Lucey (None)

Candidate Statement: As a teacher I took an oath to uphold the United States Constitution. A distraught kindergartener crying told me, “I love my mommy, I love my daddy, why can’t I love them equally by living half of the time with each?” My teary eyed student wanted a 50 50 Child Custody arrangement prescribed in the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause, I respect California’s students.

According to Voter's Edge, Lucey's top 3 priorities are 50% child custody rights for all competent parents, Native Californian involvement in environmental issues and an end to parental alienation and childhood divorce trauma.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/denis-lucey-88554991

Diego Martinez (None)

Martinez was born in Uruguay and moved to Stockton in 1983. If elected, he says he will work to repeal unnecessary regulations, make California an open or concealed carry state, eliminate sanctuary cities and reform immigration laws.

Website: https://www.diegomartinezforgovernor.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/diegomartinezforgovernor2020

Twitter: https://twitter.com/diegoforcali22

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diegoforgovernor2022/?hl=en

Jeremiah "Jeremy" Marciniak (None)

Candidate Statement: Search YouTube

According to Voter's Edge, Marciniak's top three priorities are supporting transparency and efficiency in State spending, expanding social programs for the homeless and supporting traditional learning in schools.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Jeremiah-Jeremy-Marciniak-103162872059190/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6NSb87BXFAu4oh0oSPIYJw

Daniel Mercuri (R)

Candidate Statement: As a father, Jesus is my foundation. As a veteran, I still honor my oath. As a business owner, I believe we are a community not a profit margin. As a patriot, I will fight to starve the government feed the people.

If elected, some of what Mercuri says he would propose bills to cut sales tax in half, become more of a "stand your ground" state and include education about laws against sex crimes into school curriculums, among other proposals.

Website: https://www.danielforcalgovernor.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DanielMercuriforCAGov/?modal=admin_todo_tour

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dan_Mercuri

Instagam: https://www.instagram.com/danielmercuriforcagovernor/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy-bRErDbiJtjVEtk8VdKLg?view_as=subscriber

Email: danielmercuri@danielforcalgovernor.com

Jacqueline McGowan (D)

Candidate Statement: As a California native and an 18 year Wall Street veteran with 7 years of experience as a cannabis consultant, I am intimately familiar with how politics as usual has botched the roll-out of the regulated cannabis market. Needed jobs and tax revenues from small businesses are slipping out of grasp and the time to act is now. We can and I will facilitate a fair cannabis market with net economic benefits for all Californians, reclaiming our proper role as the epicenter of this global industry of the future. When Sacramento finally began regulating cannabis in 2014 I started tracking policy and building relationships across 482 cities and 58 counties by leading an online policy forum. I understand many of the challenges of our local governments and have effected change in the Capitol despite long odds. Meanwhile, over-regulation and over-taxation have resulted in a hostile business climate that has led to a market dominated by a few winners, often owned by foreign companies. I cannot stand by while small business owners who are my colleagues (and your neighbors) suffer, leading to suicides while promises are unkept and the illicit market thrives. In so many ways, California can do better, which is why now is the time for new leadership. We deserve a robust, thriving and well-regulated cannabis industry, standing proudly beside our innovators and entrepreneurs to which the world looks. We can set California back on the right track.

Website: https://www.jackie4gov.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jackie4gov/

Email: vote@Jackie4Gov.org

David Moore (None)

Moore says he is a public school teacher and the Socialist Equality Party's candidate for Governor. According to Voter's Edge, his top 3 priorities are containing the pandemic, reducing inequality by addressing homelessness and health care access and expanding education.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/David_CA_Senate

David Alexander Bramante (R)

Candidate Statement: Californians—I am probably like you or someone you know. I have lived my whole life in or around Los Angeles. I was brought-up by a single mom who raised my brother, Miles, and me on food stamps while she attended law school at South Western. I learned from a young age the meaning of hard work and that I wanted to change my circumstances for my future children. I attended UCLA before leaving to pursue real estate investing, and later became a top broker at firms like Marcus & Millichap and Douglas Elliman. I am a small business owner of a real estate marketing company, My Home Agent, and my real estate team, The Bramante Group. I am now a father of three children who are being raised with both Jewish and Christian values. I want to be Governor of California because I believe Californians deserve the best. California is home to nine National Parks, Silicon Valley, Hollywood, the longest stretch of the Pacific Ocean, and much more. As Governor, I will use Freedom as the keystone of my policies, and enlist the advice of experts where needed. That means free to be liberal or conservative, free to be LGBTQI, free to be vaccinated or not, free to wear a mask or not. I will clean up California. I want my policies to make California better now, and great for future generations. I will not run California alone, I will run California with all of you.

Bramante writes that he is not accepting any campaign donations and is opposed to vaccine mandates. If elected, he says he wants to allow businesses to reopen as they see fit, temporarily remove the sales and gas tax and make masks optional, even in schools.

Website: https://davidbramante.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/davidbramanteforgovernor

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DAVIDBRAMANTE

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAVIDBRAMANTE/

Email: politics@davidbramante.com

Holly L. Baade (D)

Candidate Statement: Leadership for a brighter tomorrow.

Baade says some of her top priorities are separating political, economic and personal spheres; finding solutions and creating state autonomy in policy and buying power.

“Our collective wealth is found within the health and happiness of each one of us, and within our individual health and happiness is found our collective wealth," Baade writes.

Website: https://www.holly2021.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/holly.baade

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hollybaade

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/holly.baade/

Email: Elect@Holly2021.com

Angelyne (None)

Candidate Statement: Angelyne Billboard Queen. Icon. Experienced politician.

If elected, Angelyne said some of what she would do includes creating a department of homelessness prevention, subjecting police to the same laws as everyone else and abolishing for-profit jails. She would also implement an annual masquerade ball and create a bubble bath day.

Website: https://www.angelyneforgovernor.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialangelyne

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Angelyne2222

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialangelyne/

Email: angelyneforgovernor@gmail.com