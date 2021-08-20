John Cox details tax cut proposal during visit to Monterey

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The recall election campaign for Republican candidate John Cox made a stop in Monterey Friday morning.

During a press conference at the Monterey Mariott, Cox detailed his tax cut proposal. He said he wants to cut income taxes by 25%, which he says will provide $30 billion to Californians.

Cox is one of dozens of candidates looking to replace current Governor Gavin Newsom.

" I'm not doing this for a job, I'm not doing this to make my mark or for a power trip. I'm doing this because the state is so badly run, it needs help," Cox said.

Cox also said his plan will help alleviate the cost of living in the state.

Meanwhile, multiple candidates are expected on the debate stage Saturday night in San Jose. Sam Gallucci and Anthony Trimino are among those participating.