Gubernatorial candidate John Cox visits Monterey during campaign tour

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Gubernatorial candidate John Cox made a stop in Monterey Wednesday as part of his "Meet the Beast Bus Tour."

He is one of four Republican candidates running against Governor Gavin Newsom, who is facing a recall. Other candidates include former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and former Congressman Doug Ose and Caitlyn Jenner.

"People literally put their name on the line, they signed petitions, saying we can't do this anymore. We've got to fix this state," said Cox.

Cox, a conservative San Diego businessman announced his plans to run for Governor earlier this year, shortly after the campaign to recall Newsom started to gain momentum. Previous governors did not have the skills to fix problems and hold people accountable, but his 40 years of experience building a business and solving problems sets him apart, he said.

"I've been in business for 40 years, delivering results, fixing problems that come up, supervising people, holding them accountable, which is absolutely what's not done in California," said Cox. "It's that existing experience that I believe would allow me to fix the problems of this beautiful state."

Cox finished 2nd back in 2018 but lost to Newsom 62%-38% in the General Election. According to Cox, Californians have been able to witness themselves that Newsom is ill-equipped.

"I'm not just some guy that came out and talked about problems and then left I I've stayed involved, and I want to help this state," said Cox. "I see it going downhill and I want to help. I think people will get to know me a little bit more. They got to know me a little bit in 2018 and hopefully, I'm gonna be able to impress them with some of the ideas and some of the solutions."

According to the Public Policy Institute of California, 40% of California likely voters say they would vote yes to remove Newsom as Governor. Cox urges Californians to rally around him. On Wednesday, he discussed issues he believes he has solutions for such as childcare, homelessness, drought, taxes, and the economy.

"The message to the people of California is we can't keep doing the same things and expect a different result," said Cox.