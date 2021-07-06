Assemblymember Kevin Kiley announces run for California Governor

News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) Assemblymember Kevin Kiley has announced that he is running for Governor in the upcoming recall election.

He announced the decision to run against Newsom in a blog post, saying that he hopes to unify support.

"Together, we’ve built a new model of citizen-backed representation. Now we can prove it’s more powerful than Gavin Newsom’s Special Interest corruption. Renewing the meaning of We the People: that’s what the Recall has been about from the beginning. It’s what our campaign will be about until the end. And it’s what the mission of the Governor’s Office will be every day that I serve," he wrote in the post.

Kiley was first elected to the 6th Assembly District- which includes Placer, Sacramento and El Dorado counties- back in 2016. He is the Vice-Chair of the Education Committee and Vice-Chair of the Privacy and Consumer Protection Committee and a member of the Budget Committee. Prior to being elected to the State Assembly, he served as a Deputy Attorney General.

Other candidates running against Newsom include:

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer

Businessman John Cox

Caitlyn Jenner

Former Rep. Doug Ose

The recall election date is set for Sept. 14. California has only recalled a governor once in its history. That happened in 2003 when Democratic Governor Gray Davis was recalled and replaced with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.