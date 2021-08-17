Doug Ose drops out of California recall race

News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION and KPIX) Doug Ose, one of more than 40 candidates running for governor in the recall election, announced that he is dropping out of the race to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom after having a heart attack over the weekend, according to the CBS affiliate in the Bay Area.

“While at home on Sunday evening, I experienced the sudden onset of concerning medical symptoms. I immediately called 911 and was transported by ambulance to Mercy General Hospital where I was ultimately treated for a heart attack,” Ose said.

He said he will continue to support the recall effort, but has not endorsed another candidate. Because ballots are already being mailed out, his name will still appear on them.