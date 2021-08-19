Vistra provides first look at Moss Landing energy storage facility

News

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION) Vistra is giving a first look at what they say is the world's largest battery energy storage system.

The company has finished Phase II of its 400 megawatt/1,600 megawatt-hour facility in Moss Landing.

During a news conference Thursday, representatives from California ISP, PG&E, LG Energy Solution and Burns & McDonnell along with Congressman Jimmy Panetta were expected to speak.

