Suspect in Riverside Road shooting arrested

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The suspect in a Watsonville attempted murder case has been arrested, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

The department said the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Edgar Ayala was arrested on Freedom Boulevard in Watsonville for his suspected involvement in a shooting on Riverside Road in June.

He is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Ayala is accused of shooting somebody off Highway 129 and Riverside Road on June 23. Investigators initially believed the suspect was in a nearby RBV, but they did not find him.

They later identified Ayala as the suspect and asked for the public's help finding him.