Monterey police issue nearly 200 citations, tow 5 vehicles during Car Week

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The City of Monterey released updated traffic enforcement numbers following Monterey's Car Week.

Over the course of three days, the City said officers made 241 traffic stops, issued 184 traffic citations, made three arrests for exhibitions of speed and warrants and towed 5 vehicles

The City said police would like to remind everyone to obey the rules of the road and thanked officers for keeping the roads safe.