Santa Cruz BLM Mural Vandals suspects plead not guilty

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KION) Santa Cruz County District Attorney filed criminal charges against Hagan Warner and Brandon Bochat for vandalizing the Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Santa Cruz.

They are being charged for Felony Vandalism and allegations of Hate Crime for that vandalism. Both Bochat and Warner plead not guilty to the charges. DA's Office asked to increase the bail to $35,000, but the judge increased it to $15,000.

The Santa Cruz Police Department is still investigating the case. The next court date is on Sept. 17, 2021.

Bochat and Warner were arrested on July 24 for the skid mark on the BLM mural painted on Center Street. Santa Cruz chief of police addressedd the incident over the weekend.

"Determining whether or not this was an attack on the organization or the individuals who comprise the organization will be important," said Andy Mills, Police Chief of the Santa Cruz Police Department. "We believe that taking a look at the organization will be important. We believe that taking a look at the immediate accounts of those people might boost it to that level."