Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Santa Cruz

Top Stories

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Santa Cruz Police are looking into the person or people responsible for vandalizing a Black Lives Matter Mural overnight.

In a tweet by Santa Cruz Police Chief Andy Mills, you can see the mural has black lines marked over the yellow block letters that initially read "Black Lives Matter."

https://twitter.com/ChiefAndyMills/status/1418968500736077824?s=20

Chief Mills referred to the incident as "offensive to all of @CityofSantaCruz and its residents."

The mural was initially painted onto Center Street in front of City Hall in September 2020 as a way of "laying the foundation for an ongoing racial equity initiative that will be integrated into the community's annual Juneteenth celebrations" at the time.

The mural was to be put in place in solidarity with other Black Lives Matter murals across the country and was the "brainchild" of Santa Cruz artist, Abi Mustapha, according to the city of Santa Cruz.