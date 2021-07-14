Salinas man accused of stabbing roommate during fight

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police said a man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his roommate during a fight Tuesday night.

Police were called to a report of a stabbing on Center Street at around 11 p.m. and found an injured 35-year-old man.

During the investigation, witnesses directed officers to the suspect, a 24-year-old man, who they said was walking away from the home. Officers detained him outside.

Investigators believe the suspect slashed the victim with a lettuce cutting knife during an argument. They believe the victim confronted the suspect, who had been drinking, about playing music loudly while other people in the home were trying to sleep, and the suspect stabbed him in the shoulder.

The knife was found in front of the home.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. The suspect was booked into the Monterey County Jail on attempted murder charges.