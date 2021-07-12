Newsom, state legislative leaders announce agreement on Broadband Budget Bill

News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he, Senate President pro Temore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) have agreed on a broadband trailer bill intended to expand the state's broadband fiber infrastructure and increase internet connectivity.

Governor announces billion-dollar plan to close California's digital divide

“This broadband package is historic. It transcends politics, and it will be a legacy project that will benefit generations of rural and urban residents alike. This legislation will yield vital, broadened access for California families by prioritizing the unserved and underserved areas, facilities, households, and businesses that remain disconnected in the digital era," they wrote in a statement.

They say the bill includes:

More accountability and legislative oversight

The creation of a "broadband czar" and council within the California Department of Technology

Hiring a third-party to build and maintain the "middle-mile network" high capacity fiberlines

Investing $3.25 billion to target the middle mile and build broadband lines

Providing $2 billion for "last-mile" infrastructure lines ($1 billion for rural communities and $1 billion for urban communities)

Read the full text of the bill here.