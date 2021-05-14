Governor announces billion-dollar plan to close California’s digital divide

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Governor Gavin Newsom announced a $7 billion plan Friday to close the digital divide across the state.

In his $100 billion California Comeback Plan, he proposes to close this divide by expanding broadband infrastructure, increasing affordability and enhancing access to broadband for everyone. The $7 billion is expected to be invested over the course of three years.

According to his budget summary, "approximately 83.4 percent of Californians are using broadband at any speed, but only 52.4 percent of Californians are using broadband at the modern benchmark speed of 100 Mbps."

KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have more tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.