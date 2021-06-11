Monterey County’s brings goats to Jack Peaks Park to prevent wildfires

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) They're baaaaack. Monterey County Public Works brought 600 goats Friday morning to eat their way through any thick vegetation in Jack Peak Park that could fuel a wildfire.

The grazing goats are part of the County's efforts to reduce wildfire risk at the park and surrounding areas. It's funded by Cal Fire's $116,789 grant.

