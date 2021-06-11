Skip to Content
today at 2:23 PM
Published 2:17 PM

Fire Official: 2021 Fire Season declared in Monterey, San Benito Counties

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Fire season has officially begun in Monterey and San Benito Counties, according to a fire official.

Fire season officially began on Monday and it applies to all state land in both counties.

2020 was the worst wildfire season California has experienced, but now much of the state is in a drought, and fire officials have shared concerns that this fire season will be even worse.

Avery Johnson

