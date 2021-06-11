Fire Official: 2021 Fire Season declared in Monterey, San Benito Counties

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Fire season has officially begun in Monterey and San Benito Counties, according to a fire official.

Fire season officially began on Monday and it applies to all state land in both counties.

Fire Season is declared in San Benito and Monterey Counties as of Monday June 7, 2021. Areas where the Declaration of Fire Season is initiated by this Declaration are:

ALL STATE RESPONSIBILITY AREA LANDS WITHIN THE COUNTIES OF SAN BENITO AND MONTEREY.



Reno DiTullio Jr

Unit Chief — CALFIRE/Pebble Beach (@CALFIRE_PBCSD) June 11, 2021

2020 was the worst wildfire season California has experienced, but now much of the state is in a drought, and fire officials have shared concerns that this fire season will be even worse.