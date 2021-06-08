Investigators search for suspect in Hollister murder

News

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said it has had a break in the case of the murder of Adolfo "Junior" Davila, and the agency is now looking for the suspect in the murder.

Investigators say 29-year-old Alfredo Arredondo has a warrant for his arrest. He is facing murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges in connection to Davila's death.

The Sheriff's Office said it is also looking for information about a female who was with Arredondo on April 4 and 5. They said she will also be charged for her alleged participation in the murder.

On April 5 at about 12:20 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said Davila was getting out of the passenger side of a black Honda Civic on McCloskey Road when he was shot multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Anyone with information can call the San Benito County Sheriff's Office at 831-636-4080. You can also text TIP SBCSO followed by the message to 888777.