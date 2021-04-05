Authorities are investigating Hollister murder

Central Coast

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) - The San Benito County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting of a man while he was getting out a car.

Authorities says it happened early Monday, April 5, 2021 around 12:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of McCloskey Rd. in Hollister.

Deputies say Adolfo Davila Jr. was getting out of the passenger side of a black Honda Civic when he was shot multiple times.

The driver of the Civic took Davila Jr. to Hazel Hawkins Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the San Benito Sheriff's Office at 831 636-4080, or email Detective Jason Leist at jleist@sbcsheriff.org.