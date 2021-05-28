Two suspects arrested for attempted vehicle burglary in Watsonville

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Two male suspects have been arrested by Watsonville Police after they were caught breaking into a car early Friday morning on Blanca Lane.

Police say the victim confronted the suspects as one of them attempted to unlock her vehicle with a tool. The other suspect had already popped the hood of the car and disconnected the battery.

After, the suspects fled the scene and hid behind a parked car in a nearby parking lot. However, responding officers were able to quickly find them and they were both identified by the victim.

Police say they arrested 27-year-old Thivanka Weerasekara and 26-year-old Zantz Blanton for attempted vehicle burglary and vehicle tampering.

The Watsonville Police Department is reminding residents to always stay vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity by calling (831)-471-1151.