Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:10 PM

Two suspects arrested for attempted vehicle burglary in Watsonville

watsonville police
Watsonville Police

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Two male suspects have been arrested by Watsonville Police after they were caught breaking into a car early Friday morning on Blanca Lane.

Police say the victim confronted the suspects as one of them attempted to unlock her vehicle with a tool. The other suspect had already popped the hood of the car and disconnected the battery.

After, the suspects fled the scene and hid behind a parked car in a nearby parking lot. However, responding officers were able to quickly find them and they were both identified by the victim.

Police say they arrested 27-year-old Thivanka Weerasekara and 26-year-old Zantz Blanton for attempted vehicle burglary and vehicle tampering.

The Watsonville Police Department is reminding residents to always stay vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity by calling (831)-471-1151.

Crime / Local News / Santa Cruz County / Top Stories

Dominoe Ibarra

Dominoe Ibarra is a producer and editor at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content