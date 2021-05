News

KING CITY, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 5/27/2021 4:20 p.m. Caltrans reports that Highway 101 has reopened both ways near Jolon Road, but the agency warns that drivers may still experience delays.

PREVIOUS STORY: Caltrans reports that both lanes of Highway 101 are blocked in each direction near Jolon Road.

The agency said there is a disabled big rig on the bridge.

Drivers are being diverted to local roads.