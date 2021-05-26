Central Coast farmworkers share concerns about drought

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) In April, Governor Gavin Newsom expanded his Drought Emergency Proclamation to certain counties around California.

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, San Benito County falls into the extreme drought category. The reason behind this is because of factors such as the upcoming fire season, inadequate water for agriculture and low reservoirs.

