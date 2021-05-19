Three men arrested in connection to South County homicide

News

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) Three men have been arrested in connection to a homicide in the Soledad area Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, two people were shot in two different locations-- one on Blue Jay Lane and one near Highway 101 and Arroyo Seco Road-- and one of them has died of their injuries. Law enforcement has not identified which victim died and the condition of the other person has not been released.

Soledad area shootings now homicide investigation

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office says it is possible that the shootings are connected, but the investigation is ongoing.

The three suspects are identified as Adrian Alonzo Jr, Alejandro Alonzo and Kevin Martinez. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office says the Alonzos are brothers. All three were booked into the Monterey County Jail on murder charges.