Investigation underway after two people shot in Soledad area

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) Two people have been shot in two different locations in the Soledad area, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says one shooting was reported on Blue Jay Lane outside Soledad and another was reported near Highway 101 and Arroyo Seco Road.

The condition of the victims is unknown.

The Sheriff's Office said Greenfield police were in a chase that went up Johnson Canyon Road with what is believed to be the suspect vehicle. They found two people inside who have been detained and are considered persons of interest who are "possibly connected."

The investigation is ongoing at the scenes of the shootings.