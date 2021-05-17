Salinas City Council to consider cutting police funding

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas City Council is expected to consider cutting police funding at an upcoming meeting, according to Monterey County Supervisor Steve McShane.

In response, a petition is circulating online arguing in favor of continuing full funding for the Salinas Police Department over the next six years.

According to the writer of the petition, called A Salinas for our Children, some City Council members want to cut the police budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year at their meeting on May 25 "for no other reason other than for political purposes."

The writer views the potential budget cut as a negative and feels that it will be harmful to the local community. For example, many fear that vulnerable families of color will not benefit from a potential change in funding.

Last year, protesters on the Central Coast called for defunding police to varying degrees. In Salinas, some said they did not want to get rid of the police, but wanted to invest some of the funding to varying degrees.

Activists call for defunding of police to varying degrees

Local group voices opposition to defund the police

At the time, Chief Adele Frese pointed out that rates of violent crimes- especially homicides- have dropped significantly since 2015.

The City of Salinas recently submitted a request to the Monterey County Grand Jury for an audit of the police department and its implementation of the Collaborative Reform Initiative.

City of Salinas requests Grand Jury review of police department

KION's Taryn Mitchell will have more tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.