MOCO Peace Officers Association holds police procession to celebrate fallen officers

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) On Tuesday, The Monterey County Peace Officers Association held the largest police procession in the history of the MCPOA.

The event was hold to honor 21 officers that lost their lives in the line of duty including Santa Cruz County Sergeant Damon C. Gutzwiller, who was killed in an ambush attack by suspected gunman Steven Carrillo in Ben Lomond.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more at 10 and 11 p.m. with the president of the MCPOA about the event.