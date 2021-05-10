Santa Cruz begins recruitment for new City Manager

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The City of Santa Cruz is looking for a new City Manager, and officials announced that they moved into the recruitment phase Monday.

Recruitment is expected to continue through May 31.

According to the City Manager's office, they are looking for someone with a background in local government and experience as a City Manager, Assistant City Manager or Deputy City Manager.

"The ideal candidate will possess the ability to maintain momentum and discipline around organizational priorities and lead in a dynamic environment with high levels of community engagement. This outstanding relationship builder will also offer a proven commitment to diversity and inclusion," the office wrote in a statement.

City of Santa Cruz in search of new City Manager

The current City Manager, Martín Bernal, announced in February that he will be retiring in July after 24 years with the City of Santa Cruz.