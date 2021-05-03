City of Santa Cruz in search of new City Manager

Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The City Council is announcing the launch of a nationwide search for the next City Manager of the City of Santa Cruz. Current City Manager Martín Bernal will be retiring in July, according to a statement released by the city in February.

The City Council says community input is important in the search for a new candidate. Community members were invited to fill out a survey about key attributes they wish to see in the next manager.

After Bernal announced his retirement, the City Council selected Teri Black & Company, LLC to conduct the search in partnership with a City Council subcommittee, including Mayor Donna Meyers, Vice Mayor Sonja Brunner and Councilmember Renee Golder.

Bernal announces his retirement after 24 years of service with the City of Santa Cruz, and 30 years in public service. He is the first Latino city manager in Santa Cruz, and one of the few Latino city managers appointed statewide.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the City of Santa Cruz over the past 10 years as City Manager and my 24 years at the City. During that time, with the collaboration of many dedicated elected leaders and staff, we have weathered the Great Recession and responded to a global pandemic. Our shared legacy will be one of resiliency in the City of Santa Cruz,” Bernal said.

A new City Manager is expected to be announced in August 2021.