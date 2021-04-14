Sheriff’s Office releases body cam video from Aptos deputy-involved shooting

News

Warning- The video shared by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office contains graphic images and profanity. Portions of the video showing the moments shots were fired, showing injuries or including profanity have been edited out per station policy.

APTOS, Calif. (KION) Deputies with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office were involved in a shooting in Aptos earlier this month, and the Sheriff's Office has shared body cam video of the incident.

According to the Sheriff's Office, three deputies responded to Soquel Drive near the Aptos Village Square Shopping Center for a report of a suspicious vehicle at around 10:50 p.m. on April 6.

When the deputies arrived, they found two people in the vehicle, and they recognized one of them as 40-year-old Eli Burry, a Soquel resident. While deputies were speaking to the occupants, they noticed a handgun.

One of the deputies initially used a taser when Burry did not comply, but the Sheriff's Office says it was not effective. While deputies were trying to detain Burry, the Sheriff's Office said he fired a round, and a Deputy Cecil-Wherity also fired his gun five times, hitting Burry.

In the video, the weapon Burry had is described as a flare gun loaded with a shotgun shell.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies provided medical attention until he could be transported to a hospital. He is reportedly in stable condition. Deputies and the passenger were not injured.

Burry faces multiple charges, including for weapons violations and violent felonies.

The incident is still under investigation. The Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office is leading the investigation, but the Sheriff's Office is also conducting an internal affairs investigation.