One person hospitalized in Aptos officer-involved shooting

APTOS, Calif. (KION) - A man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting late Tuesday night.

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's office, it happened April 6, 2021, just after 10:50 p.m.

Deputies say they were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the 7900 Block of Soquel Drive in Aptos.

When contacting the two occupants, deputies noticed the driver was armed with a handgun. But, while deputies were attempting to detain the suspect, he fired at least one round.

One deputy also fired their weapon multiple time, hitting the male. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The deputies and passenger were not injured during the incident.

An investigation in underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.