Several structures and trucks on fire in Compton

News

COMPTON, Calif. (KION) A massive fire is burning across an industrial area in Compton Friday morning. The structure fire rapidly spread to what appears to be a truck yard near the intersection of North Santa Fe Avenue and East Weber Avenue.

There are some apartment buildings located near the fire, but no evacuations have been issued as of now, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesperson.

Fire crews are currently on the site fighting the blaze.

There are no reported injuries or a suspected cause of the fire as of right now.

Compton fire crews responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. More details will be updated here when new information is available.