Investigators search for family of man found dead who mainly lived in King City

News

KING CITY, Calif. (KION) Investigators in Fresno are asking for help finding the family of a man who died last month.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office Coroner Unit said 20-year-old Jesus Ismael Torres Gomez was found dead on January 17 near Belmont and 6th Street in Fresno.

The Coroner's Unit is asking for help from Monterey County residents because it is believed that he was experiencing homelessness and was mainly living in King City.

Investigators do not have a photo of Gomez to share but said he is 5'9" and 150 pounds. His date of birth is February 1, 2000 and he has tattoos on his left arm and chest.

It is believed that his family may be in Guadalajara, Mexico, but so far, investigators have not been able to find relatives, despite several searches of his personal records. The Coroner's Office said it needs to find immediate family members to release the body and allow Gomez to have a proper burial.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coroner's Unit in Fresno County at 559-600-3400 or coroner@fresnosheriff.org.