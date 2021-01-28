Santa Cruz street floods, houses take on water Wednesday night

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz Police Department said it received multiple reports of flooding Wednesday night as a storm passed through the area.

One of the areas officers responded to was Third and Kaye Street, which the department said was underwater. Sidewalks were not visible, some homes were taking on water and the water was about 18 inches deep in some areas, according to police.

During big storms, police said storm drains sometimes get clogged with debris, and if you see a storm drain clogging, they recommend using a rake or shovel handle to clear it. They said people should not wade into or drive through flood water.

To report blocked storm drains or flooding in the city, you are asked to call Public Works between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at 831-420-5160. Outside of those hours, you are asked to call 911.