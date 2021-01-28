Santa Cruz police search for battery suspect

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz police are searching for a man who they say is a suspect in a battery case.

They said the incident happened at about 11 a.m. on Jan. 5 near Beach and Third Streets, and they are still searching for the suspect. Officers said the man is accused of approaching a passing vehicle and battering the driver for unknown reasons.

He is describe as a White man between 40 and 50 years old. He was seen riding a white specialized bicycle and wearing glasses, a helmet and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Fred Yoon at 831-420-5833 or the tip line at 831-420-5995.