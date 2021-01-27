Santa Cruz County hotels open their doors to debris flow evacuees
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Evacuation orders in Santa Cruz County related to debris flow concerns are expected to extend through Wednesday night, so Visit Santa Cruz County compiled a list of hotels open to evacuees.
The organization said the following hotels are available for evacuees:
- Beach House Rentals, Capitola 831-475-1808
- Beach Street Inn & Suites, Santa Cruz 831-423-3031
- Capitola Hotel, Capitola 831-476-1278
- Capitola Venetian Hotel, Capitola 831-476-6471
- Ocean Echo Inn & Beach Cottages, Santa Cruz 831-462-4192
- Rio Sands Hotel, Aptos 831-688-3207
- Seascape Beach Resort, Aptos 866-867-0976
The organization recommends reaching out to the hotels for more information about availability because it changes quickly.
See a list of hotels offering discounts for evacuees in Monterey County.
Comments