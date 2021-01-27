Santa Cruz County hotels open their doors to debris flow evacuees

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Evacuation orders in Santa Cruz County related to debris flow concerns are expected to extend through Wednesday night, so Visit Santa Cruz County compiled a list of hotels open to evacuees.

The organization said the following hotels are available for evacuees:

Beach House Rentals, Capitola 831-475-1808

Beach Street Inn & Suites, Santa Cruz 831-423-3031

Capitola Hotel, Capitola 831-476-1278

Capitola Venetian Hotel, Capitola 831-476-6471

Ocean Echo Inn & Beach Cottages, Santa Cruz 831-462-4192

Rio Sands Hotel, Aptos 831-688-3207

Seascape Beach Resort, Aptos 866-867-0976

The organization recommends reaching out to the hotels for more information about availability because it changes quickly.

