Central Coast lawmakers share support for impeachment

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) A growing number of lawmakers are calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office following a riot led by his supporters Wednesday, and among them are two Central Coast lawmakers.

Rep. Anna Eshoo shared on social media that she believes Trump should be impeached, saying he incited a violent insurrection and failed coup.

She said she has cosponsored articles of impeachment that will be filed in the House on Jan. 11.

Rep. Jimmy Panetta, who spoke to KION while under lockdown at the Capitol, said he has also signed on to an impeachment resolution. He says the President should be removed immediately and that Vice President Mike Pence should invoke the 25th Amendment. He is expected to release a statement soon.

Others calling for him to be removed through impeachment or the 25th Amendment include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.