These are the members calling for impeachment or the 25th Amendment to be invoked

Dozens of lawmakers are calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office either through impeachment or the 25th Amendment to the Constitution after his violent supporters breached the Capitol on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the members who have come out in support of impeaching the president:

HOUSE

Republicans

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Democrats

  1. Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island
  2. Rep. Ted Lieu of California
  3. Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York
  4. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas
  5. Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee
  6. Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia
  7. Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida
  8. Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia
  9. Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington
  10. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland
  11. Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado
  12. Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas
  13. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania
  14. Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania
  15. Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas
  16. Rep. Mondaire Jones of New York
  17. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri
  18. Rep. Mike Thompson of California
  19. Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon
  20. Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts
  21. Rep. John Garamendi of California
  22. Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts
  23. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York
  24. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota
  25. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan
  26. Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts
  27. Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York
  28. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York

SENATE

Republicans

None.

Democrats

  1. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York
  2. Sen. Pat Murray of Washington
  3. Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii
  4. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon
  5. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio
  6. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon

CNN

